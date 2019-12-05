|
On Monday, December 2, 2019, Hazel Dyer, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 100, (although she would argue that she was really just 99.) Hazel was born on September 16, 1919 in Arkansas to George and Elsie Jackson. She was one of nine children and had countless stories to tell us of her childhood. She married Garland Sexton in 1937 and raised two children on their farm in Antlers, Oklahoma. After Garland's death in 1957, Hazel moved to Arvin, California to be closer to her family.
She married Eddie Dyer in 1958 and they lived in Tehachapi and later Arvin until his death in 1979. She moved to Porterville in 1996. Hazel leaves behind her son Wayne Sexton and wife Carol and daughter Clara Davis. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Teresa Fahsbender (Bryan), Dennis Sexton (Shannon), Kenny Davis (Ken), and Debbie Esch (George), six great grandchildren: Haley Capetillo (Marc), Eric Fahsbender (Jyzelle), Taylor Fahsbender, Jodi Roche (Jason) and Zach and Riley Sexton, and two great-great grandchildren: Harper and Preston Capetillo. We are forever grateful for the time we had with her and will miss her dearly. Those who knew her know that she was quite the cook. Her chicken and dumplings, biscuits and chocolate gravy, pies and cakes were hands down the best. You never left her house with an empty stomach. We will remember with fondness her love of camping, fishing, board games, a good laugh, her love for God, and most of all the love she showered on all of us. We were truly blessed that God loaned her to us for 100 years! We will see you again. Thanks also to the staff at Porterville Convalescent Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Hazel.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Church of Christ, 2215 Planz Road, Bakersfield, California. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 5, 2019