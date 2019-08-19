|
Hector Tellez was born in Mexico in January 1926. He served in 17 months on a ship in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, he worked as an engineer for L.A. and owned his own architect business in Thousand Oaks. After retiring from L.A., he moved to Springville and was working until his death on June 29th, 2019 that was caused by a fatal collision. He loved the community and supported many clubs and activities. He loved to dance and play cards, . Hector is most remembered for his humor and his upbeat attitude when facing adversity. He is survived by his wife and 5 children. A Celebration of Life will begin at the Springville Memorial Building on August 24th at noon, and will start up again at Frank's Restaurant on Hwy 190 in Springville Inn at 3pm. Please email [email protected] if you have any photos of Hector or any questions.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 17, 2019