Helen Christman

Helen was born on April 4. 1931 to Brownie and Maggie Mose in Author, NV. She was a member of the Te -Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone.

Helen was preceded in death and greeted with open arms by her late husband Ernest Christman.

They spent their lives on the Tule River Reservation where they lived and had a church where they were pastors. Both loved to travel to other Reservations to hold church services to spread the word of God.

Helen was strong in her faith and loved everyone. She is survived by her only son Black Eagle, and her family.

Bernard Baga and family. her nieces Evalina Cruz and Nikki Whitebird and their families. Helen has many more family members on the Tule River Reservation , too many to name. She will be missed.

Safe journey Aunt Helen.



