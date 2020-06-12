Helen Christman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen was born on April 4. 1931 to Brownie and Maggie Mose in Author, NV. She was a member of the Te -Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone.
Helen was preceded in death and greeted with open arms by her late husband Ernest Christman.
They spent their lives on the Tule River Reservation where they lived and had a church where they were pastors. Both loved to travel to other Reservations to hold church services to spread the word of God.
Helen was strong in her faith and loved everyone. She is survived by her only son Black Eagle, and her family.
Bernard Baga and family. her nieces Evalina Cruz and Nikki Whitebird and their families. Helen has many more family members on the Tule River Reservation , too many to name. She will be missed.
Safe journey Aunt Helen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved