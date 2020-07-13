It is with much sadness that we are announcing the death of our beloved mother, Helen Copeland on May 31, 2020.

Helen Frances Mead was born January 28, 1926 to J.C. and Bertie Mead in the rural area of Fair Play, Missouri. She was the youngest and last of three children born to this couple being 94 years of age at the time of her death. Helen attended the well remembered old one room country school in Polk County, Missouri named Potts-District 256. She attended and completed High School at Fair Play, later attending Draughans Business College in Springfield, Missouri. Mom married Leonard Afton Copeland (better known locally as Bud) on March 12, 1944. They had four children… Constance Moore of Fairfield, Ca; Jerry Copeland of Lindsay, Ca; Becky Metheney of Arkansas and Tim Copeland. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud on October 24, 1977 and her son Tim on September 2, 2014; first grandson Jeffrey Moore in 1967 and youngest grandson Jimmy Copeland on January 12, 2018. Mom leaves 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandson, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Mom worked at several local jobs …J.C. Penny, Betty's Cleaners, The Photo Place, 6 years of being a successful Avon Lady and a stint of running a furniture store with Bud in downtown Lindsay. After 13 plus years she retired as a PBX operator at Lindsay Hospital. Although she still remains a member of Barren Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Missouri, mom attended several local churches and saw to it that her family went also.

She loved music, flowers, and many pets. Her last years were spent lovingly, talking about her mom, brother John, and sister Fern, and looking at boxes of pictures. Being the only one left, she was so looking forward to meeting up with them again. We'd like to thank Dr. Ginsburg for all his help and the staff (she was especially fond of Felix) at Lindsay Gardens for the great care given to mom after she was unable to do it herself. Her motto has been to leave the world a little bit better from her being here. We have been so blessed to have her for such a long time. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

