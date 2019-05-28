In loving memory of Helen Mae Olenberger, she was called to heaven on April 29, 2019 at 92 years of age. She was born December 24, 1926, in Stockton California to the late Arthur and Eleta Chisholm. She was the older of 2 children. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1944. Helen married the late Rollan Olenberger in 1946 and together they had 4 children. The family moved to multiple places before settling in Porterville where they raised their children and enjoyed their 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. One of Helen's first jobs was working for the telephone company. When she became a mother in 1948 she decided to be a housewife until her children were older. Helen's love for reading found her in a job of 25 years as the library clerk at Monache High School until she retired in 1992. Helen loved spending time with her family. If she wasn't crocheting or reading she was dancing with her great grandchildren. Her passion for the beach allowed her and her husband Rollan to vacation in Morro Bay throughout their retired years. She had a deep profession for her catholic upbringing which she carried through to her family. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband. She is survived by her children Carlin Lawrence (Keith), Chris Cardoza (Gary), Craig Olenberger, Clint Olenberger (Joanna). Her grandchildren Tristan Cardoza (Courtney), Torri Lee (John), Kelly Mohler (Shane), Nathan Olenberger, Jenny Turner (Jason), Jordan Olenberger (Melina), Chelsea Woodard (Matt), Cody Olenberger, Conner Olenberger (Derek) and her great grandchildren Grace Augustus, Hannah Lee, Xander Mohler, Aubrie Cardoza, Callista Mohler, Kennedy Lee and Hayden Cardoza. A memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Anne's Cathloic Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anne's School in Helen's honor. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 25, 2019