Helen Rose Christman passed peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2020. She was 89 years old. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Black Eagle. She is also survived by two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Helen was born on the Te-Moak Indian Reservation in Nevada and lived there until she married Ernest Christman, then lived most of her life on the Tule River Indian Reservation with her husband, who preceded her in death. Helen devoted her life to her family and her religion.



