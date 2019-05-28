June 15, 1921 - May 22, 2019 Helene Wilcox passed away peacefully on May 22, 24 days short of her 98th birthday. Helene was a woman of many parts. Following her childhood on a farm in Colorado, she served her country in the Women's Army Corps during WWII. She met the love of her life, Leon Wilcox, while they were both stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. After their wedding in 1946, they moved to Porterville, Leon's home town, to begin their married life together. That marriage lasted 60 years, until Leon's passing in 2006. Helene has now rejoined Leon, who she missed every day of the last 13 years. Helene was the epitome of the hard working, devoted, farm wife and loving mother - providing for all the needs of her family. Whether it was as a "room mother", a Sunday school teacher, a Camp Fire Girl leader or a 4-H leader, she was always there to support her daughters' every interest. Later, she was the best grandmother possible for her beloved grandson, Brock. While caring for her family, she still found time to participate in a variety of community activities and even served a year's term on the Tulare County Grand Jury.

In her middle years she developed a passion for golf and some of her happiest times were spent with her friends at River Island. She and Leon also enjoyed some wonderful trips to many parts of the world. Helene is survived by her daughters, Karen Pearson and Claudia Reilly, sons-in-law Dan Pearson and John Reilly and grandson Brock Pearson. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Exeter on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 28, 2019