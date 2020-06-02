God took our beloved angel of a mother home on May 2, 2020, Henrietta Flores was born in El Modena, California on July 15,1923 to Lee and Georgia Contreras. Henrietta passed away peacefully at her home with her son, her daughter and grandchildren at her side. Henrietta was a longtime resident of Porterville and was a devoted member of Saint Anne's Catholic Church where she was a CCD instructor for 30 years until her illness. Henrietta loved her Lord and her church families. She worked as a citrus packing supervisor for several years. Henrietta married the love of her life, Joaquin "Jack" Flores on June 7, 1942 at which time she moved to Porterville, CA. They were married 75 years at the time of his passing. Jack and Henrietta had 2 children, Jack Jr. and Lali. Henrietta's fondest memories were the summers her and Jack enjoyed at their summer beach house in Grover Beach, CA, where sports fishing, crabbing and clamming became a family pastime and tradition as their children, grandchildren, other family and friends would travel each summer to enjoy family visits with them. Henrietta and Jack loved hosting Fourth of July celebrations and events at their beach home. The event became a traditional family reunion which became a highlight of each summer.

Henrietta's love for dancing was often a highlight at special celebrations. Her favorite hobbies were flower gardening and shopping for herself and others. Henrietta had a reputation for being a fashion "diva". Henrietta is survived by her son Jack Flores Jr. of Porterville, her daughter Lali Jones-Lomeli of Porterville, her daughter-in-law Kathy Flores of Arroyo Grande, CA, brother Jess Contreras of El Modena, CA, sister Guadalupe Grey of Spring Valley, CA, 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Flores Sr., her parents Lee Contreras and Georgia Flores, her grandson Bob Allen Jones, sisters, Dodie Orona, Mercy Serrano and Elvina Lopez: brothers, Lee Contreras, Jesse Flores and Ron Contreras. Our Mom led our family with grace, love and instilled a strong sense of integrity in everyone.

Love you Mom and we will miss you forever until we see you again. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date

