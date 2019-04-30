Herbert Odell Thornburg, age 91, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born in Riverside, Kansas on December 24, 1927. Herb grew up in a family with two sisters and five brothers. He met and fell in love with Virginia Miller after meeting her at a local dance. They were married in 1947, and had their first of four son's in1951. He started driving trucks at the early age of 16, and drove for many years. Herb then went to work building bridges in Oklahoma and Arkansas. In 1966 he moved his family to Porterville. He worked as a farm equipment operator, and Virginia worked as a beautician. He later became a cabinet maker and she became a psychiatric technician. They started Herb's Cabinets in 1984, and the sons and grandsons all spent some time in the family business. Herb lost the love of his life, Virginia, in 1988. He continued the cabinet business with his boys as they each grew their families. Herb retired from the business but stayed around to always lend a helping hand when he was needed. He instilled a strong work ethic in his boys and later his grandchildren. He was always very proud of his boys and who they all became.

He loved going camping, fishing and riding on the sand dunes with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the casinos in Vegas and Reno. He is survived by his sons all from Porterville Ca, Herbert L. Thornburg, Donald R. Thornburg, David R. Thornburg, Bobby L. Thornburg, 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren. He was a caring husband; father, grandfather, and he touched the lives of everyone he met. He will truly be missed by his family and many friends.

Herb is once again together with the love of his life Virginia, which he missed every day. The family would like to thank Dr. Ravi Reddy for all his years of being the family physician and caring friend. A special thank you to Ted and Brenda Gemmel and the gang at Les' Pipe and Steel for their friendship through the years. Also, a sincere thank you to Dawn Doty and the girls of Caring Hearts. There will be a viewing Thursday, May 2nd from 2-8 pm at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, 765 West Henderson Avenue. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday May 3rd at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the American Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Virginia. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary