Herman Dawson Willis was born on Nov. 12, 1936 in Fits Town Oklahoma, and passed away at home in Porterville on June 8, 2019. Herman worked above Mt. Home and other places on fire crews. He also worked at the saw mill in Terra Bella. He was a school bus driver for special needs students for over 26 years. He is preceded in death by a son Raymond and a granddaughter Jennifer. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Judy Willis; sons Paul Willis (Cammy) and Jeffery Willis; daughter Debra Metheney (Mike); step children Taunya Donahoe (Curtis), Tammie Barnes (Rob), and Robert Fleet (Peggy). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Herman was truly loved by family and many friends and coworkers. He enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, and traveling with his loving wife. He really enjoyed playing with his two shih tze dogs Cinnamon and Sage. I miss you Herman and love you with all of my heart more than the world will ever know. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 13, 2019