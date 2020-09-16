Hjordis (Jordy) Paulson-Sommerfeld, an amazing, loving, giving, and gracious soul who was greatly admired and loved by all she knew passed peacefully, with God by her side, on June 14th, 2020. She was welcomed into heaven by her best friend, greatest love, and husband of 59 years Duane (Dewey). She fought a hard, courageous, and gracious battle with cancer, and was a successful 16 year liver transplant recipient. Her strength, perseverance, and resilience were a role model for us all. Her loving children - son Dan, daughter Darla, and grandchildren Jarred and Torie were by her side. Jordy was born July 31, 1939 Montevideo, MN the second oldest of seven children. Her parents were Orian and Aagot Paulson. She graduated from Dawson High School, Dawson MN. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis and worked for Jostens Inc. In 1960 she married Duane Sommerfeld and Jostens moved them to Shelbyville, TN. In 1965 Jostens moved them again to Porterville, CA where Dewey helped to open a new manufacturing plant. Jordy started work as an Executive Assistant at First Interstate Bank where she remained for 27 years before retiring. She was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran church in Porterville, and later at Lord of Life in AZ. Jordy and Dewey lived in Porterville, CA for 50 years before moving to Sun City West, AZ in 2015.
Jordy's biggest love was spending time with all of her family, most especially her children, grandchildren, and their spouses. She enjoyed reading, was an amazing cook, and loved to sew and play cards. She enjoyed any time she could spend with her children and grandchildren golfing up at River Island Golf Course or boating on Lake Success in Porterville, CA. Jordy is survived by son Dan (Leslie) Sommerfeld of Gig Harbor WA, daughter Darla (Larry) Berkel of San Diego, CA, grandson Jarred (Danielle) Berkel of Colorado Springs CO, and granddaughter Victoria Berkel of Oceanside, CA. She is also survived by sisters Sharon Steenson (Rod) of Apple Valley MN, Carol Nordaune (John) of Granite Falls MN, Brenda Arnold (Mike) of Chaska MN, brother Curt Paulson (Cathy) of Cedar Rapids IA, sister-in-law Dorothy Paulson St. Peter MN, sister-in-law Bonnie Miller of Dawson MN, brother-in-law Floyd McElroy of Sioux Falls SD, brother-in-law Dennis (Wanda) Sommerfeld of Dawson MN, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Paulson, sister LaVonne(Paulson) McElroy, nephew Mark Paulson, and brother-in-law George Miller. Her life will be celebrated at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City West AZ on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 4:00 pm. For any questions please email darla.larry@cox.net
. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred in her name to one of the following: Lord of Life Lutheran Church you can donate at www.lolaz.org
or by check at Lord of Life Lutheran Church 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375 or donate at www.cancer.org
(American Cancer Society
).