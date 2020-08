Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard Wayne Patterson Passed away on April 3, 2020 in Porterville, CA. His family will be honoring his life at a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville, CA at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. All are welcome to attend, just wear a mask and practice social distancing.



