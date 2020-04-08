|
|
Howard Wayne Patterson passed away on April 3, 2020 in Porterville, CA. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Hanford, CA to John and Nina Patterson and moved to Modesto, CA at the age of 4. He graduated from Ceres High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. His service totaled 18 years as he remained in the reserves. As a proud and patriotic man, he believed in giving back to make a better society. He moved to Porterville, CA when he married Dovie Aultman in 1968.
He obtained his associate's degree from Porterville College, retired as a Psychiatric Technician from the Porterville State Hospital, and was a local business owner of The Rainbow House of Carpets for 31 years until retiring in 2015. Everyone who met Wayne immediately befriended him. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Wayne is survived by his wife Dovie Patterson, his daughters Belinda Patterson-Ruffa and Jody Burum, his four grandchildren Garret, Brianna, Jacob, and Zachary and an array of family members and loved ones. He loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, go on long drives, and was in two bowling leagues. He was a wonderful person to be around and had a ready smile for everyone. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. A funeral will be scheduled for a future date at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020