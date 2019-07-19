Hubert (Bud) Winkempleck was born on July 1, 1947 in Checotah Okla. He passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 72.

After high school he went to work at Lindsay Olive Growers for approx. 20 years. Later he got a job at Champion Home Builders in Lindsay where he worked 12 years until he retired. Bud loved to go camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Janet of 43 years, daughter Michelle, 3 grandchildren, Kaylynn, Tyler and Hailey, 2 great-grandchildren Donovan and Asher, numerous nieces and nephews and one sister Ruth. Bud will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was a hard worker, a good and loving husband, father, brother and friend. Services will be held on July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gateway Church in Lindsay. Pastor Bob Behl will be officiating. Reception following the services. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 17, 2019