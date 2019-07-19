Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Winkempleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert "Bud" Winkempleck


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert "Bud" Winkempleck Obituary
Hubert (Bud) Winkempleck was born on July 1, 1947 in Checotah Okla. He passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 72.
After high school he went to work at Lindsay Olive Growers for approx. 20 years. Later he got a job at Champion Home Builders in Lindsay where he worked 12 years until he retired. Bud loved to go camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of 43 years, daughter Michelle, 3 grandchildren, Kaylynn, Tyler and Hailey, 2 great-grandchildren Donovan and Asher, numerous nieces and nephews and one sister Ruth. Bud will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was a hard worker, a good and loving husband, father, brother and friend. Services will be held on July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gateway Church in Lindsay. Pastor Bob Behl will be officiating. Reception following the services.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.