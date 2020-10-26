It is with sadness the family of Hugh Tillery announces his passing from this life into eternity on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Klamath Falls Oregon. He was 94 years young. Hugh was blessed with a sharp mind, good health, a great sense of humor and an independent spirit right to the end.

Hugh was born in 1926 to Harvey and Lydia Tillery in Lockney Texas. He was one of 9 children. Hugh's family relocated from Texas to California when he was 11 years of age. He married Betty Tabor Tillery in 1944 and they were married 69 years prior to her passing in 2014. They raised four children. In 1992 they retired to Oregon where they purchased a home overlooking the Klamath River. Although his family wished for him to move closer once Betty died, it was his desire to live out his final days in Oregon overlooking the river. His wish was granted.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bett Tillery, grandson Devon Tillery, granddaughter Tresi White, and all of his siblings.

Hugh is survived by his children Rick of Stockton; Kathy Dunning(Ron) of Porterville; son Byron (Jaynie) of Lindsay; and Debra Rossman (Bob Lewis) of Paradise. Hugh is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Hugh was loved and respected by his children and adored by his grandchildren, whom he loved to kid. Hugh is also survived by his partner and companion Juanita James. They enjoyed spending time together and going to the casinos. Thank you Juanita for making our father's final years such good years.

A celebration to honor our father will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather. Rest in Peace Dad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store