|
|
Inez Whitaker was born on March 12, 1924 in Lyons, Nebraska and passed away on January 1, 2020 in Porterville, CA.
Inez attended high school in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated in 1941. During WWII she worked at Glenn L. Martin bomber plant in Omaha, Nebraska and worked on the Enola Gay. Inez was very proud to be "Rosie the Riveter". She relocated to CA in 1945 after WWII. After moving to California, Inez met Ralph F. Whitaker while working at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, CA and married on December 11, 1948 in Inglewood, CA. Inez and Ralph remained married for 59 years until Ralph's death in 2008.
Inez lived and raised her family in Culver City, CA before moving to Porterville, CA in 1989. Inez helped the Culver City police Dept. break up a car theft ring in which the detectives nicknamed her "007". She was also a member of the Culver Palms United Methodist Church, in Culver City and worked and retired from JC Penney Company in 1991 after 14 years. Inez enjoyed bowling, trips to Eagle Mountain, meeting her lady friends for coffee and lunch and reminiscing about growing up on the farm in Nebraska. Inez was also a true animal lover. Inez leaves behind to cherish her memories Daughter: Cheryl Ann Taylor and husband Darrell from Strathmore, CA. Grandson Clayton Taylor and wife Lindsey, Great Granddaughter Isla Taylor, Step Granddaughter Christina Wilson. Daughter: Sandra Kay Rowe and husband Marvin from Porterville, CA. Grandsons Eric Rowe, Adam Rowe and wife Janet Buehl and great grandchild due April 2020. Son: Thomas Lee Whitaker from Studio City, CA. Sister: Joyce Arthur from Laguna Niguel, CA. Inez was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lamenta "Meta" (Keifer) Myers, brother: Rolland Myers from Pikeville, Kentucky and step granddaughter Michele Phillips from Porterville To sign Inez's online register book or send a message of condolence please log onto www.portervillefuneral.com . For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257 (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 10, 2020