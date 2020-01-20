|
|
Mrs. Iva Claudette Silva, age 68, of Porterville, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born January 22, 1951, in Tulare County, daughter to the late Lester Greer and Mary Melton. Iva is survived by her husband and the love of her life of 38 years, John Silva; her father Roscoe Melton; two children, Jeff Silva (Crystal) and Annie Silva-Byrom (Tasha); three grandchildren, Taryn Thompson, Colby Silva and Emelee Silva; two siblings, Ricky Melton (Cindy) and Debbie Lamb (Kendall); an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Iva loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker and a secretary for 25 years. She was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren on the playing fields. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She was a good friend to all, a woman who would give her shirt for a friend. We will miss her every day. A memorial service will be at Myers Funeral Service on January 22, 2020, at 10:00 am with a reception following at the Eagles Lodge.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020