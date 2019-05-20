|
Iva Milam went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019. She was born in Elkland MO. to Louis and Edna Graves on March 21, 1922. Siblings include Sisters Evelin Mccary, June Johnston of (Porterville) and Brothers Spencer and Stanley Graves. Children include Dean Milam (Lindsay) Dianne Hefner (Jerry) (Porterville) and Dana Crews (David) (Auburn). And many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A celebration of life and burial will held at a later date .
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 20, 2019