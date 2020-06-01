Jack C. Harris
1927 - 2020
Jack Casey Harris of Clovis, CA, formerly of Porterville and Terra Bella, passed away to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 92 years old. Jack was born in Buchanan, GA on October 12, 1927 to Thomas Lee and Eva Trentham Harris.
He moved to Porterville in 1948, working as a professional packer and hunting guide in the Sierras, then as a Cotton Gin Manager for Anderson-Clayton Co, and for many years farmed near Terra Bella. He was preceded in death by Wilma, his wife of 64 years.
Surviving family include son Jeffrey and wife Renee of Fresno, Grandsons Jeremy Harris of Pasadena and Jordan Harris of Fresno, and one Great-Granddaughter Berkley Harris of Pasadena. A private memorial service will be held on May 29, 2020 at Clovis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Clovis, CA. www.lislefuneralhome.com

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
