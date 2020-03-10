|
Jack Edwin Goetting, a resident of Porterville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Jack was the only child of Bob and Beth Goetting; he was born in Santa Ana, CA on January 20, 1929. He was 91. Jack was raised in Tustin, CA. He attended Tustin High School and San Jose State College. He was a star athlete in high school as the quarterback of the football team, and a top player on both the basketball and baseball teams. One of the records he set in high school football stood for nearly 50 years. Later he played baseball for San Jose State and at one point was scouted by the Boston Red Sox as a pitching prospect. He served in the United State Air Force from June 1952 to 1956, during the Korean Conflict. Among other duties, he was primarily involved in the decoding of North Korean radio transmissions. After his discharge from the service (and return to southern California from Sacramento), he gained employment with his uncle Russ Goetting, who owned Main Photo Service in Santa Ana. He started as a route driver in 1961 and showed such promise that he was promoted and ultimately became the owner of the company in 1966. Under his ownership, the business expanded and eventually employed more than 100 people, with stores in multiple locations. He formed a partnership with Don Tillotson and Stuart Droker in 1978, it was then he went into semi retirement. Jack was well known to take very good care of his employees and business associates. After he re-located the family in 1969, he commuted from Terra Bella to Santa Ana weekly for 10 years, ultimately retiring in 1988. Jack had a natural gift of communication and always took an interest in the lives of others, possessing a unique ability to learn about the interests of anyone he came in contact with. Many people and institutions benefited from his generosity. He and his wife of 42 years, Carol, were active members of Trinity Lutheran Church for decades, devoting many hours and resources to aid in the development of the church. Carol's passing in 1997 and subsequent passing of his youngest son Mark in 2003 were devastating losses to him. In 2003 he sold his home of 35 years in Terra Bella and moved to Porterville, where he lived from 2003 to 2019. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Goetting of Terra Bella; and son, Mark Goetting (Debbie) of Brentwood. He is survived by his son, Bob Goetting (Royanne) of Porterville; four grandchildren, Keith, Nicole, Ryan and Daniel; and one granddaughter, Roxie. A Graveside Service will be held at Vandalia Cemetery, Porterville on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 764 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 10, 2020