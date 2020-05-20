Jack R. McLaughlin was the 5th of the 10 children born to James and Flora McLaughlin on September 6, 1938. He was called home on May 8, 2020 with his wife Judy by his side. He was raised in Porterville and attended Alta Vista School and began high school at Porterville High School. Unfortunately the family moved to Victorville during the end of his senior year and he graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1956. In his heart, he was always a Porterville Panther! After graduation he returned to Porterville where he met and married Judy Lesly on June 1, 1957. They began their lifetime of love that lasted for 62 years.
Jack worked most of his life in the citrus industry. He was told by his good friend Glen Burroughs about the Sunkist Trainee Program in Orange, CA. He applied and was accepted into the program and began working at Villa Park Orchards in Orange. Eventually, finishing his training in Santa Paula, where he was employed 16 years at various locations. They returned to Porterville where he became the Manager at Valley Lemon Growers in Lindsay. After they closed he became the Regional Manager at Brogdex Co. in Lindsay until its closure. After retirement, he became a custodian for the Porterville Unified School District, a job he enjoyed until he was unable to continue. He was a member of the National Guard as a Reserve for 6 years, Santa Paula Packing House League, Santa Paula Moose Lodge as a Past Governor and a Ventura County Sheriff Department as a Reserve Deputy. He truly enjoyed serving all those organizations. Jack was an avid Dodger fan and attended games when he could with his family members. He also enjoyed gambling, camping, deep sea fishing, golf and NASCAR racing. He collected Dodger memorabilia and cast iron model cars. His favorite past time was singing, playing guitar and telling stories to his family with each having a special one they remember well! Jack was preceded in death by his parents James and Flora McLaughlin, his in laws Pete and Blanche Lesly; brothers Robert, Kenneth, Charles and Jerry; sisters Roberta, Barbara Ann, Jean and Nancy; son in laws James Watson and Don Hasty and grandson Chris Watson. He is survived by his wife Judy; sons, Glen (Diana), Dannie (Annetta); daughters Teresa Watson and Pam Hasty; brothers James and Ralph (Nancy); sister Joan Brogden; grandchildren Jeff (Joyce) McLaughlin, Craig (Crystal) McLaughlin, Jason Watson, Christian Watson, Keith Hasty, Joshua (Jennifer) McLaughlin, Andrea (Curt) Buzzard, Reilly (Torie) McLaughlin and great grandchildren Jaydee and Jax McLaughlin, Madison and Allyson McLaughlin, Ryan, Dillan and Jack Garmon, Chloe, Jairus, and Thea Buzzard, Natalie, Emily and Hannah McLaughin, Ethan, Makailey, Silas and Sophie McLaughlin and Arlie Watson. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center in Porterville. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 20 to May 21, 2020.