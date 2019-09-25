|
Jack Snyder was born in Upland, CA in1947. He grew up in Springville, CA and graduated from Porterville High School.
He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and caring family on 09/09/19. He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Donna Snyder. Jack is also survived by his son Peter Snyder, his daughter Kelly Snyder, and step-daughter Gina Keeler. He's survived by his grandchildren Emily Johnson and Kyle Snyder. He was a man of few words but he loved all his children dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Snyder, mother Ruth Snyder and brother Ernie Snyder. He was also preceded in death by his two favorite wiener dogs Cocoa and Bubba. He had a very soft spot in his heart for his dogs. Jack worked for Edison International for over 47 years. He began as a lineman and worked his way up to become a foreman. He loved his job and the crews that worked with him. He would still be working today if he hadn't gotten ill. We believe he's in heaven still working the lines.
Jack loved hot boats, hot cars and hot motorcycles. He owned quite a few throughout his life. He also enjoyed having a cold one with his male friends. One of his favorite things to do was going on cruises. Jack loved being out on the open seas most of all.
Jack was the smartest, strongest and bravest man we've ever met. He was afraid of no one or anything. He was fearless and lived life his way. Jack was great at fixing mechanical and electrical things without having to read instructions. He had a working knowledge of how most things operated and could tie amazing knots. He had a whole lot of good old common sense. After an eight year battle with Multiple Myeloma, his fight finally came to an end. He fought bravely through all the years of treatment. He can now rest in peace. Jack you will be dearly missed by all your loving family members and friends. Even though our hearts are breaking, your memory will continue to live on through us by the stories we share with each other. If you would like to, you can make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 205, North Hollywood, CA 91607. There will be a '"Celebration of Life" at the Antlers on 09/28/19 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 25, 2019