James B Tank Jr. (Jim/Oldman) died at age 86 on August 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Tank and his brother Peter Tank. He is survived by 5 children, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends. He enjoyed the White River Gold Prospectors Club, Friends of the Library and Senior dancing since retiring from the US Forest Service as Administrative Officer in 1998. He is a devoted Catholic and could not have set a better example of a person dedicated to the Lord. He will always be our rock and will truly be missed. Services will be held with family in Kansas City. Any donations should be given to the Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store