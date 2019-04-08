Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Berwine Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Berwine Fox Obituary
James Berwine Fox, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 in Porterville, CA. He leaves behind the love of his life for 30 years, Sandra Kay Fox; his son, Daneul Fox; his daughter, Corrina Fox Metheney; his brother, Bob Fox and his sister, Shirley Fox.
He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Betty Fox, his sister, Sue Loftin; and his son, Steven Fox. Born in Richmond, CA on June 17th, 1944 but he was a lifelong resident of Porterville. He was a local antique dealer. He was loved by his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A viewing will be held at Myers Chapel on Monday April 8th, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A service will be held Tuesday April 9th at 2 p.m. On Wednesday April 10th an internment of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now