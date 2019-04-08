James Berwine Fox, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 in Porterville, CA. He leaves behind the love of his life for 30 years, Sandra Kay Fox; his son, Daneul Fox; his daughter, Corrina Fox Metheney; his brother, Bob Fox and his sister, Shirley Fox.

He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Betty Fox, his sister, Sue Loftin; and his son, Steven Fox. Born in Richmond, CA on June 17th, 1944 but he was a lifelong resident of Porterville. He was a local antique dealer. He was loved by his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A viewing will be held at Myers Chapel on Monday April 8th, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A service will be held Tuesday April 9th at 2 p.m. On Wednesday April 10th an internment of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary