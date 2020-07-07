James Francis Beebe, age 64, died June 28, 2020 at his home in Strathmore California following a chronic illness.

Born April 25, 1956 in Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach California, he was the son of Merrill Raymond Beebe and Frances Ruth (Bennett) Beebe. He attended Corona High School in Norco, California and was a member of the Navy in the late 1970's. He was retired after working in construction and automotive repair. He will be remembered for both his smile and his laugh and laughing with his family, his simplicity and stubbornness, his love of animals, sense of adventure, his pleasure in watching his brothers and nephew Michael drag racing, his gratefulness for and love of family and his loving hugs. His stepdaughter Darla especially remembers how he loved all his little dogs throughout the years and how he loved music, making up his own funny songs for her and her siblings. He is survived by four brothers Gerald (Louise) Ukiah, California, Tim (Louise) Porterville, California, Roy (Barbara) Springdale, Arkansas, Richard (Christine) Hamilton, Montana; three sisters, Margaret Frankenberger (Bill) Stevensville, Montana, Ruth Paredez (Santiago) Las Vegas, Nevada, Jean Erlandson (Mike) Ontario, California, son Billy Beebe (Tehachapi, California), stepdaughter Darla Acton (Strathmore, California), numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, brother David, and daughter Frances. He will be cremated. With family being widely scattered and due to Covid restrictions there will be no service. However, there will be a Facebook Memorial page where friends and loved ones are encouraged to post pictures and memories.

