James Oxford passed away at his home in Porterville with his family on Tuesday September 15, 2020, at the age of 86.

Jim was born June 6, 1934, in Downey, California to loving parents, Silas and Belle Oxford. The family lived in Bellflower, California. Jim attended Bellflower Elementary Schools and Excelsior High School, graduating in 1952. He was very active in FFA and raised project hogs, beef, and rabbits.

He attended Cal Poly at Pomona and San Diamus, living and working at the beef unit. He worked on cattle ranches in Northern California, and rode bulls in rodeos. He returned to Bellflower to work in the Oil Fields around Signal Hill with his father.

Jim joined the Army in Sept 1956 and spent his time as a Lineman in Germany.

Jim and Sally Calder were married on August 1, 1959, in Buena Park. They celebrated 61 years of married life in 2020. The two moved to Porterville on a citrus ranch in 1960, where they later raised their two daughters, Pam and Patty.

Jim enjoyed fishing and deer hunting in the Sierras. His favorite summer vacation was taking Sally and the girls on horseback to South Fork Meadow in the mountains. With Sally and the girls out of school, it was special family time, fishing, riding, hiking, and having fun together.

He worked at Shake Camp Pack Station for Clark Wicks, packing fishermen and deer hunters into the back country on weekends. He loved the mountains and riding a horse was something he enjoyed.

Jim taught his girls at early ages to ride horses and to enjoy showing them. As Jim's daughters became involved in 4-H raising sheep, Jim became busy raising and training Border Collie sheep dogs. It was a serious hobby to him. Jim traveled all over California trialing his prize Border Collie herding dogs.

Jim was a member of Lindmore Irrigation Board, Farm Bureau, a 4-H Leader, FFA Supporter, Porterville Fair Sheep Chairman, and one of the founding members of San Joaquin Valley Border Collie Association.

Jim is survived by his wife Sarah (Sally) and daughters; Pam Brem and husband Jim; Patty Dreyer and husband Dan; his four grandchildren who always made him proud: Kyle and Tyson Brem, Sarah and Brian Dreyer; his sister Anita Wilson and husband Clyde; Brother-in law James Calder, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

No service will be held per Jim's wishes.

