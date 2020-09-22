Jim Dreiger passed away at 77 years. He had been fighting multiple health problems for some time. He leaves his wife of 55 years Judyth Dreiger and numerous animals including his fav chihuahua Chico. Jim was very talented. He was a fantastic woodworker in his younger years, went on to be a junior high metal shop teacher in East San Jose for 20 years. His favorite students were the ones that needed extra attention because of their behavior problems. Jim also worked at a junior high in Sacramento as an assistant principal in charge of discipline. He completed his Masters and Administrative degree in Education during that time.

He moved to Lindsay in 1993 to be principal of the continuation school. He renamed the school to J. J. Cairns… and spent 3 years working to bring the school up to the learning atmosphere he wanted to give to the students. A change in administration at the district level caused him to leave Lindsay Unified. Jim was a Ford man…. He knew what engines were built when and what it fit into. His father Richard was a Ford mechanic for years… and as an adult Jim did engines "on the side". Whatever home Jim and Judyth lived in Jim was always remodeling it. After teaching and school administration Jim worked during the week in Saratoga remodeling homes. He stayed on a sailboat in Santa Cruz. He loved Kianti's in down town. He continued to visit there years later.

Jim found a position in the State of California corrections school system. He worked as a vice principal in charge of teachers and librarians at several sites, the last was at Kern Valley in Delano. Jim loved to talk with people. He wanted to talk in person or over the phone. In his later years he would sit in the corner of the garage, door open and watch the corner traffic go by. Friends often would stop by and pull up a chair and visit for a while. Jim and Judyth's daughter Paige and son Nathan passed before Jim. He is survived by granddaughter Madison Pearson, grandson Kyle Dreiger and brother Vern Dreiger. Jim will be placed by daughter Paige at the Lindsay Cemetery







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store