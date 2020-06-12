James Merritt Conley was born March 19, 1953 to Christeen Myers & Clyde Conley. James was a motorcycle enthusiast, a member of the Modified Motorcycle Association and Abate. His hobbies included riding Harleys, fishing, playing guitar and the drums. He took part in many motorcycle charities and supporting the surrounding community. He was a beloved brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and husband. His children are Sherry Shuster, Tracy Degeorge Cofield, & Heather Conley. James Conley had 8 grandchildren that included Elijah, Marshall, Jenna, Thomas, Brittany, Khord, Mya & Briana. James' great grandchildren included Maximus & Benjamin. James was well known for his generosity and unending sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him & his spirit will live on though all that love him, and all those he rode with. Go ride that Panhead in the sky James Conley we love you.



