ed 73, known affectionately as James to those he grew up with, and Jim or Mr. Darby to everyone else, passed from this life and into the eager and awaiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 19, 2020. Jim was born on June 1, 1947 to parents, Vernon Andrew "Bun" Darby and Rhoda Kathryn Myers Darby, in Porterville, California. Jim was the youngest of three brothers and the first born in California. Jim's family arrived in Woodville in the 1940s, working as migrant farm workers, picking crops in the fields. The Darby Family lived at the Woodville Labor Camp for a number of years with Jim always looking back fondly on all of the great experiences of growing up in the Camp, sharing endless memories of fun and merriment with his sons and grandchildren of a time long gone by. Strong bonds remain with the families who lived in the Camp back then; families with names like Thomas, Gibson, Maxwell, Smothers, Parham, McKinney and Williams, to name a few. The Darby Family was poor by most standards, but very hard working. Jim was an especially intelligent child growing up, attending Vincent and Woodville elementary schools before graduating from Porterville High School in 1965. The principal at Vincent Elementary School once commented that Jim was the brightest student at the school.

At the age of 18, Jim moved with his parents to Oxnard, California, where he attended Ventura College. At that time and into his early 20's, Jim was an atheist, often ridiculing his mother's efforts to lead him to Christ. God draws people to Himself in different ways. Jim, was always an intellectual and philosophical sort of person, so God revealed Himself to Jim though logical proofs. As Jim read more and more about the historical reliability of the Bible, his heart softened and he came to know Christ. From that time on, Jim was completely transformed and became a totally different person. The sinner, who had been justifying his sinful behavior, was put to death and in his place emerged a thoughtful, caring and loving man completely sold out to Jesus. After coming to Christ, Jim devoted his intellectual abilities to studying God's word, getting up early in the morning to study and pray. Jim loved the Lord with all of his heart and never passed up an opportunity to share the Gospel. His love for people showed and he was able to connect in a way that many could not. He especially had a heart for simple and dejected people from the margins of society, spending hours upon hours visiting the sick and elderly.

In 1969, Jim met Myrna Cargill at Nyland Community Church in Oxnard, California. They fell in love and married in January, 1970, after only 6 months of dating, recently celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary, earlier this year. Jim and Myrna had an amazing, Christ-centered marriage, setting an example to their sons and all who knew them. They were devoted to each other.

Jim also became the first person in his family to obtain a college degree, graduating from San Fernando Valley State College. He later earned his teaching credential at Cal Lutheran. Jim taught school for over 30 years combined, at Sequoia Junior High in Newberry Park, and Rockford Elementary School and Pleasant View Elementary School in Porterville.

In 1981, Jim and Myrna moved their young family back to Jim's hometown, Porterville. Jim commented that it was like going back in time, after having lived in Southern California for so many years. Jim took a job as a teacher at Rockford Elementary School, working there till 1985 and then began teaching at Pleasant View Elementary the following school year, remaining there until forced to retire for health reasons in 2005. Jim is particularly beloved by scores and scores of students for his kind and patient manner of teaching that made each individual child feel especially important. Jim particularly got a kick out of really ornery students in the classes he taught. Jim also taught English as a Second Language at Porterville Adult School, which he found richly rewarding.

Jim's true joy, however, was serving in the church. He served as a deacon at Nyland Community Church in Oxnard, then briefly as a pastor in Southern California, and after moving back to Porterville, as an elder at Living Word Fellowship and Porterville Evangelical Free Church. In his final years, Jim enjoyed being part of the Body of Christ at Henderson Ave Baptist Church.

Jim was a strong person, known for his large biceps. He lifted weights from the time he was young and made an effort to remain physically fit, even working out till March 2020. Sadly, in 1999, Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Jim handled his diagnosis with a humble and gracious heart. As the disease progressed, much of Jim was stripped away. He began to lose his ability to walk, even finding himself stuck in the middle of a busy street on one occasion, cars passing by with no one to help, until one caring woman finally stepped in and assisted him across the street. Then, in 2014, Jim lost his ability to speak. Those who knew Jim him can attest that he loved to visit and talk with people. This stemmed from his love for people. In fact, the only time Jim was ever fired from a job was in his early 20's when he was fired from Sizzler because he talked too much with customers! And Jim's children can remember often being one of the last families at church, following services, as Jim lovingly chatted away with a brother or sister from the church. So, it was especially hard to see Jim's ability to speak taken from him. But, Jim's spirit and confidence in Christ didn't change. Jim's faith in Christ transcended and he continued to have that great smile beaming on his face till the end.

Jim set an example to all with his positive attitude and unspeakable joy in the midst of suffering. Jim struggled from the ravages of Parkinson's disease for over 20 years and yet, his confidence in Christ tethered him to the truth of a glory far exceeding all that this world has to offer. Jim's family will always miss him, but are comforted by the reality that Jim is now lost in love, wonder and praise, enjoying a heavenly reunion with his parents and other lost loved ones, and most importantly enjoying eternal fellowship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Myrna Darby of Porterville, California; older brothers, Dean Darby (Betty) of Weiser, Idaho and Bill Darby (Darlene) of Sequim, Washington; sons, Brant (Jennifer) Darby of Anchorage, Alaska, Grant's Pass Oregon and Scottsdale, Arizona; Daniel (Jennifer) Darby of Porterville, California, and Matt (Linda) Darby of Visalia, California; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Orlene (Pete) Cate of Helena, Montana, and ten very special grandkids. Jim was preceded in death by his parents in 1982 and 2007.

Memorial services are being held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Visalia Evangelical Free Church, 1317 W. Main St. Visalia, CA at 11am.

