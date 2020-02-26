|
|
James William Irick was born on December 4, 1959 to Cecil and Lucille Irick in Phoenix, Arizona. He lived at home and then moved to Good Shepard Home of the West. In 1989 he moved in with Bob and Ann Pruesner and lived with them until they retired in 2007. He continued to live with extended family when daughter Tammy and her husband Mike Todd took over the home.
James was a huge Nascar fan and #24 Jeff Gordon was his man! One of the highlights of his life was getting to go to several Nascar races in Fontana. He loved Reverend Robert Schuller of the Crystal Cathedral. James got to hear him preach and got to go on a tour of the Cathedral which was another highlight of his life. James loved life and was loved by all who knew him. He loved to go to Precious Lambs at Porterville Nazarene Church and he would always read John 3:16 and took reading it very seriously. He had several special friends there and would love to talk to them about his home town of Phoenix. James worked at Porterville Sheltered Workshop and had several different jobs while there. He loved going to work and earning a pay check. James was preceded in death by his father Cecil, mother Lucille Kantor, step-father Bill Kantor, Sister Linda Stillman, sister–in–law Linda Irick, Bob Pruesner and housemates Robert, Eddie, Greg, Rick, and Brian. He is survived by his brother Jeff Irick, nieces Karen and Jessica, and Nephew Brian. Mike and Tammy Todd along with their children and grandchildren, Ann Pruesner and housemates Kenny, Chris, and James. James went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. He is greatly missed! To sign James's online Register Book or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville. (559)784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020