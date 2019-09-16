Home

Janet Catherine Baldo

Janet Catherine Baldo passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 to be with the Lord at the age of 85. She loved God and was a member of Believer's Church in Porterville. She was preceded in death by her husband Owen of 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Roxanne Martin (Gary); two grandsons Jason Martin (Alex); Jeff Martin (Mayra) and 7 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 17 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses and CNA's at Sierra Valley Rehab Center for their assistance and loving care they provided for Janet.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 14, 2019
