On Saturday November 14, 2020 Janet Long Giles of Porterville, Ca. passed away peacefully. She was 68 years old, and lived every minute of her life to its fullest.

Janet was a proud lifelong resident of Porterville. She was fond of her upbringing on a farm and often recounted the adventures of her youth playing in fields, driving tractors and riding horses. She was involved in numerous community programs including the Porterville JC Women's Club, and treasured local events such as the Apple Festival and Veteran's Day Parade. Janet was best known for her resilience, love of dancing, work ethic, and magnetic smile.

Janet attended Westfield Elementary School and was a member of the Porterville High School Class of 1970. She often joyfully recalled her years as a PHS Song-leader and was a proud alumna. After high school Janet attended school in Fresno to become a Medical Assistant, which began her life-long career of serving the health care needs of the Porterville community. She was employed by Sequoia Family Medical Center for over 40 years, with increasing levels of responsibility. SFMC was her second home, and the doctors and staff of SFMC were her beloved extended family. She was a charismatic leader who was always willing to provide guidance, mentor ship and support to those in need. It has also been told that she could throw the best Christmas Party in Porterville.

Janet was the eldest daughter of Jack and Mildred Long of Porterville who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her two beloved daughters Amy Redmon Spillane of Yorba Linda California and Katie Giles McIntosh of Pflugerville Texas and their husbands, Michael and Jason. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren Kailyn, Damian, Carter, Morgan, Jack and Collin, her siblings Susan McGuire and Russel Long. Along with her family she will be missed by her lifelong friends and colleagues.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Janet's Celebration of Life will be held in the future when it will be safe for all to attend and pay their respects. At this time, the family asks for your prayers as they grieve her loss.

