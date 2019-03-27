|
|
Janice Ruth Fredricks, 81, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully on the 22nd of March 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Loren Fredricks and their adopted daughter Leslie Fredricks Walters.Janice is survived by her four children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and lifelong friends. Since Janice had friends all over the country, in lieu of a formal service in Tennessee, Minnesota, Nevada or California, a memorial page has been setup for friends, loved ones and associates to share their condolences and memories. Janice always loved to tell stories and jokes, you are welcome to share yours on her page: http://www.qeepr.com/profile/JaniceFredricks/ Per her wishes, Janice's ashes will be buried at a shared plot with her late daughter Leslie Fredricks Walters.http://www.qeepr.com/profile/JaniceFredricks/
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019