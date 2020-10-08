1/1
Jarid "T.A." Chaney
1991 - 2020
Jarid T.Allen Chaney (J), 29 Born May 19, 1991 in Porterville, CA passed October 1, 2020. The eldest of seven born to Momma Alisha Gibson Mason, and Pops John Chaney lll. He was a loving father to three beautiful girls, Zoey, Kehlani, and Leilani.
He was a hard working family man,his professional occupations varied in agricultural farming, fabrication welding, and solar installation. He was survived by his sisters Jazmine(Tony Quintero), Amilia (Alfredo Orozco), and Hayley. Brothers Aaron, Isaiah, and Jason, followed by countless Nieces and Nephews and cousins.
His compassion and unconditional love for everyone went without limit. His Contagious personality and electric smile would light up a room. He touched the hearts of many with his playful manner and clever wits. He will always be remembered as our Baby Boy and Big Brother. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

