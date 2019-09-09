|
|
Born 03/10/1953 - Died 09/02/2019 after a bravely fought battle with illness. Survived by: wife Georgia Hawley-Tynes; daughter Rhonda Jean Todd, son-in-law Joe Todd, and grandchildren Justin Todd and Alyssa Todd; sister Arletha Garmon and sister-in-law Terry Payne; In-laws Swain and Joyce Thomason, Tracy Cranford, Fred and Diane Hawley many nieces and nephews from both sides; and special friend/sister Toni Berger. Jean was preceded in death by parents Eddie & Sue Tynes and brothers Don, David and Danny Tynes. Jean lived her life in Porterville and chose the profession of helping the developmentally disabled. From went from teaching independent living to owning her own group home for her beloved "special guys" until her retirement in 12/16.
Jean was known for her no-nonsense attitude, kindness and willingness to give a hand up. Very loyal to family and friends, Jean did the right thing the right way, and expected no less from others. Per Jeans request no services will be held.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 7, 2019