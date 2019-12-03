|
Jeff Rooney passed away peacefully on November 17,2019 in Anchorage Alaska. Jeff was born January 6, 1956 in New York City to Vincent and Portia Rooney. He was the oldest of three boys. In 1966 his widowed mother drove from New York to Porterville, CA to marry widower Cam Jones. In this blended family Jeff became the fourth oldest in a line of eight children. Jeff graduated from Porterville High School and attended Porterville College moving to Alaska in 1981. He made his home in Anchorage and worked as a baker at Safeway retiring in 2017. Jeff is survived by his son Jeffrey Vincent Rooney, grandson Lucas Rooney, three brothers, Warren Rooney (Susan), Neal Rooney (Tim), David Jones (Joleen), and four sisters, Debby Rosenthal (Mike), Gwyneth Benas (John), Becky Pearson (Wayne), and Jackie Painter (Clyde). There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 3, 2019