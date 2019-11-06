|
Jeffrey Cozad was born in 1945 in Los Angeles, California. As a child, Jeff inherited a love of wood and metal work from his father. While working at his father's welding shop, Jeff also studied ranching and farming at Costa Mesa High School. He went on to major in Animal Science at the California Polytechnic University at San Louis Obispo, graduating in 1968. It was there that he met his wife, Ann. Jeff and Ann first lived in Pasadena, where Jeff taught second grade and attended Fuller Seminary. In 1970, Jeff and Ann moved to Bonsall, California, where they worked at a horse ranch camp for two years. After enjoying working with kids and teaching about animals and plants, Jeff and Ann returned to Cal Poly, San Louis Obispo, where Jeff earned a master's degree in Agriculture and a teaching credential in Agriculture Science. Jeff and Ann have three children: James, Katherine, and Megan. In 1973, they moved to Porterville, California, and Jeff began teaching at Porterville High School. From 1973 to 2007, Jeff taught Agriculture Science, Agriculture shop classes, Biological Science, Hunter Education and Wildlife classes. He continued his passion for wood and metal work, designing redwood carvings for his home and classroom. Jeff retired from teaching at Porterville High School in 2007, but soon missed the classroom and went back to teaching part-time at Summit Charter Collegiate Academy in 2008. He started a Museum of Native American History and California Wildlife at the school and earned a doctorate in Philosophy and Biblical studies from Newburgh Theological Seminary in 2012. Jeff was a master of teaching and was well-known and loved for his hands-on teaching style. He was funny, engaging, and passionate about teaching, his artwork, and Native American history and culture. Jeff is survived by his wife Ann Cozad, his three children and four incredible, adorable grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jeff Cozad on November 17 at the River Island Country Club in Porterville, CA, from 2:00pm- 4:00pm. Please RSVP via text or call Megan at (213) 290-5029.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019