Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Vandalia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Johnson-Linder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie B. Johnson-Linder


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie B. Johnson-Linder Obituary
Jennie B. Johnson-Linder, 92, went to be with Jesus on June 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jennie was born in Haynesville, Louisiana on October 7, 1926. She was married to Kenneth Johnson of Suntag, Mississippi for 19 years, and they had 6 children. Later she married Louis Linder, of Fresno, California and they were married for 7 years. Jennie loved Jesus and was very active in church. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, and she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for a number of years.
Outside of her Sunday school activities she enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, but more than anything time spent with her family was most dear to her heart. Jennie is survived by her 5 children, Ronald Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Wynona Johnson-Scott, Shannon Short, and Nyoka Taylor, 16 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Johnson, her late husband Louis Linder, and her eldest son Randy Johnson. A graveside service will be held at Vandalia Cemetery, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM.  To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now