Jennie B. Johnson-Linder, 92, went to be with Jesus on June 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jennie was born in Haynesville, Louisiana on October 7, 1926. She was married to Kenneth Johnson of Suntag, Mississippi for 19 years, and they had 6 children. Later she married Louis Linder, of Fresno, California and they were married for 7 years. Jennie loved Jesus and was very active in church. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, and she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for a number of years.

Outside of her Sunday school activities she enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, but more than anything time spent with her family was most dear to her heart. Jennie is survived by her 5 children, Ronald Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Wynona Johnson-Scott, Shannon Short, and Nyoka Taylor, 16 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Johnson, her late husband Louis Linder, and her eldest son Randy Johnson. A graveside service will be held at Vandalia Cemetery, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary