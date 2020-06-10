Jennie (Troncozo) Thompson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Troncozo Thompson, 87 went to meet our Lord on June 3, 2020.  She was born on November 12, 1932, in Famoso, California. Jennie has left one brother, Chon Troncozo with one brother who left this world prior to her, Tony Troncozo.
She has two daughters and one Step-Son. Becky Vigil, Jennifer Vigil Simpson, one Son-in-law, Jeffery Simpson, along with 4 grandchildren , 9 great-grand children and 7 great- great-grand children. Jennie lived in Porterville with the love of her life of 40 years prior to Jimmie T. Thompson before his death in 2012. Both Jennie and Jimmie retired from Porterville Development Center as Psych Techs. Jennie loved music, cooking and crafting along with enjoying life and caring for her babies, the doggies. Jennie was loved by her family and friends and wonderful neighbors.  She loved sharing the avocados from her tree each season with her neighbors and friends.  She will truly be missed. To sign Jennie Troncozo Thompson's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved