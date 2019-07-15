Jerry D Mathews, born in Pierre, South Dakota October 21, 1933 passed away on July 4, 2019 in Tulare, California. Enlisting in the US Navy during the Korean War Jerry served as an electrician on the USS Prairie for his 4 years of service. After a brief time as a munitions handler, Jerry continued his career as an electrician before going to work for the Bureau of Reclamation in Wyoming. In a career spanning 40 years Jerry worked in the hydro-electrical plants on the North Platt River, were he was promoted to head Foreman III in 1977, a position he held until his retirement. Jerry built the home he lovingly called Storm Cloud Acres on the North Platt River. Jerry loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and searching for rare Wyoming jade. Jerry is survived by his wife of 29 years, Wanda L. Queen Mathews, three children, Chris and Scott Mathews of Rapid City, South Dakota and Ronda Hauk of Springville, and seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He will be missed by them all. Jerry's wish was to return again to his beautiful Wyoming and a memorial and scattering of ashes will be held later near his beloved Storm Cloud Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 13, 2019