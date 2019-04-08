Jerry Edward Street passed away April 2, 2019 in the loving arms of his family. Born in Porterville, October 16, 1947.

After graduating from Porterville High School he moved to Big Creek, Ca. and began his career with the Edison Co. It is there that he met and married the love of his life, Mary Griffith Street. After fulfilling his 2 year duty in the Army, they returned to Big Creek to continue his career and start a family. First came his son, Todd, who followed in his footsteps with the Edison Co. in Big Creek. Then his daughter, Laural, a volunteer teacher's aid and marathon runner who lives in Monterey, Ca. They were blessed with six grandchildren. Jerry was known and loved by all due to his friendly nature and willingness to help anyone is his small community. After retirement, he and his wife, Mary, a local artist, enjoyed their time between the mountains and their boat docked at Monterey and time spent with his family. He will be remembered for his impeccable work ethic, his charismatic friendly nature and his ever present smile. He will be dearly missed. A private internment will be held at a later date. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary