Jerry Ellis Ridgway was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl Ridgway. He leaves behind his wife Ruby Ridgway of 18 years of marriage, his daughters Linda Ridgway, Nancy Morgan and his son Ron Ridgway. Also, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jerry Ellis Ridgway worked for Jostens for many years here in town after serving in the US Army for two years.
He also volunteered with the Jobes daughters at the fair for many years with the Neptune Knights swim team. His love for basketball as a team player and coach was his life passion.
Jerry Ellis Ridgway's graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
To sign Jerry Ellis Ridgway's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com.
