Jerry Ellis Ridgway
1932 - 2020
Jerry Ellis Ridgway was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl Ridgway. He leaves behind his wife Ruby Ridgway of 18 years of marriage, his daughters Linda Ridgway, Nancy Morgan and his son Ron Ridgway. Also, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jerry Ellis Ridgway worked for Jostens for many years here in town after serving in the US Army for two years.
He also volunteered with the Jobes daughters at the fair for many years with the Neptune Knights swim team. His love for basketball as a team player and coach was his life passion.
Jerry Ellis Ridgway's graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
To sign Jerry Ellis Ridgway's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
