Jerry G. Henderson, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born to Nora and Raymond Henderson on December 5, 1939, in Picher, OK., Jerry was the youngest of 4 kids. His Parents moved him with them to California at the age of 3, following the fruit trail for work, finally settling in Lindsay, California where he attended elementary school. Upon the passing of his father, his mother relocated the 2 of them to the Poplar - Woodville area. Jerry married Frances Reed on May 14, 1959, who he met in the latter part of 1958. They went on to have 4 children, Danny, Kim, Kenny and Craig. Jerry had many jobs throughout his life (field worker, truck driver, chemical plant manager, bar manager, upholstery shop owner and finally a partner of a local mini storage. He had a passion for hard work. With his limited education, he was a thinker and took a commonsense approach to everything in life. After forming a co-op with some friends and investors, he started dabbling in building and selling owner-built homes. Jerry's hobbies consisted of drag racing, building dune buggies, dabbling in home construction, playing pool, playing poker with friends and was an avid bowler. Bowling became his passion and won many prestigious awards along the way. Jerry attained the ultimate-goal, bowling a perfect score of 300 many times as well as posting a three - game series of over 800 from 1971 - 2017. He was involved with Porterville Bowling Association and later became the president. He served on the board in one capacity or another for many years. Jerry was proud that his kids followed his footsteps in the bowling world. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Nora and father Raymond as well as his sister Dorothy Underwood and his brother Billy Henderson. He is survived by his 4 kids, Danny Henderson, Kim Henderson (Johnson), Kenny Henderson, Craig Henderson and his sister, Helen Fitzgerald of Columbia Mo. He also has 8 grand kids and 7 great grand kids. A private service was held for the immediate family. There will be a celebration of life on Sept. 28th at 1PM. Location is 2122 Wildcat [email protected] the Porterville Airport. RIP Dad, we all love you as you touched many lives!! Anyone interested in the Celebration of Life details, please contact Danny, Kim and or Craig via Facebook or call Grand Mini Storage for more info. 559-783-2323
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 31, 2019