Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Porterville Funeral and Cremation
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Comilang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Comilang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse Comilang Obituary
Jesse Comilang, 86, of Porterville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Kabacan, Cotabato, in the Philippines.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Trinidad Comilang, in 1996. He leaves his daughter, Trina Comilang; daughter, Jennifer Casias, son-in-law, Juan, and grandchildren, Breanna and Sarah; and daughter, Sherri King, son-in-law, James, and grandchildren, Madison and Ashton. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Porterville Funeral and Cremation. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Porterville Funeral and Cremation. Interment will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. To sign Jesse's online register book please log on to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485 765 W Henderson Ave. Porterville Ca 93257
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now