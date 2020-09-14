Big Jess, aka Jesse Dwayne Shields Sr. was born July 24, 1961 in Drumright Oklahoma to Cecil and Annis Shields, and went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sept. 6, 2020. During his life, he was "Saved". He joined the First Congregational Church of Porterville in November 2019 and enjoyed Pastor Kevin Roach, (Special Pastor Mike Shelton, was very encouraging to him). Thank you for his visits and love. Jesse grew up in areas of Pawnee, Perry and graduated from Orlando, Oklahoma High School. He worked on many oil rigs, OICC of Blackwell and retired from Walmart D.C. in Porterville Ca. In 1981 Jesse married Sherri (Ferguson) Shields in Perry Oklahoma. Together enjoying their children and grandchildren; *Jesse Dwayne Shields Jr. (Antionette Delrosario), Kobie & Jesseca Shields, (Brandy Smith), Jesse Ray, Violet Marie & Rose Raeann Shields.*Ashley Shields Schoonover (Matt Schoonover), Vada Dawn, Zoe Paige, (Angel in Heaven Eowyn Joyce) & Morgan Quincy Schoonover. *Jennyfer Shields Haywood (Lee Haywood), James & Khloe, & twins born 9/10/2020 Ayden Lloyd & Addyson Dawn.* Adam Quincy Shields who went to dialysis with his dad, helping with his dads loving care, God Bless your heart. Thank you to Dr. Vemuri his Neuphrologist, the wonderful staff at Sierra Dialysis & Dr. Buttan for the years of dedication for his health. *Amanda Shields (Frank) and Blake Dawson Shields-Vela. Big Jess was loved by his siblings, Vera, Tracy & Cecil & brother Mark Shields in Heaven. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mother-in-law, Carolyn Ferguson, brother-in-law, Wayne Ferguson, sister-in-law Patti & Darel Jordan.

Special family greeting him in Heaven is his father & mother Cecil and Annis Shields, father-in-law, Lloyd Ferguson & granddaughter Eowyn Joyce and his pups.

