Jesus (Larita) Lara passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Jesus was born on October 18, 1923 in Guanajuato, Mexico.
He emigrated from Mexico in 1943 and became a proud US citizen. He worked as a proud hardworking farm labor worker his entire life. As a farm labor worker, he harvested different fruits and vegetables, while traveling up and down the western United States.
He and his family made many friends as they caravanned to and from each farm. In 1964 he and his family settled in Strathmore, California, where he lived until his passing. He served for 25 year as an auxiliary forest firefighter with the California Department of Forestry Fire and Protection Department until the age of 70. As an auxiliary, he flew on helicopters and small planes to many different places, which he enjoyed. His dedication to nature and others, was a great example to all that loved and respected him.
Jesus enjoyed a lifetime of traveling, hiking and outings with his family. He was a craftsman who built Nacimientos (Nativity scenes) every year during Christmas, in his home and at church. Holidays with family were a joy for him. Jesus Lara was very much loved by his family. He is survived by his brother Pedro (101 years), and his sister Guadalupe (94 years). He also leaves his five children. Joe (wife Patricia), Teresa de la Puente (husband Joe), Connie Yrigollen, and Hazel Hudson (husband Bryan). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, in Mexico. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Alberta in 2006. Jesus was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him. The memories of his love, kindness, lifelong friendships, compassion and humor, will help to get us through the grieving. Jesus was laid to rest at a private grave side service at Porterville Cemetery, CA. on June 11, 2020. A celebration of life with family and friends, will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3:30 pm, at Joe and Pat Lara's home. A funeral mass will follow at St. James Mission, 19752 Guthrie Dr., Strathmore, CA. 93267, at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jesus Lara's name to California Fire Foundation, 800-890-3213 calfirefoundation@cpf.org.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.