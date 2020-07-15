Jewel Louise Rogers was born October 6, 1954 in Killeen Texas while her dad was stationed at Fort Hood. She passed away July 5,2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her two daughters Cindy O'dell of Bakersfield and Mindy (Isaac)Sandoval of Delano. She also is survived by her sister Sherry Loveland and brother Randy Weldon of Porterville, her grandchildren Justin O'dell, Brittney Nunez, Syvannah Sandoval, Danny Terronez. and one great granddaughter Nazare Pensotti, plus her extended family and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her second husband Billy Joe Rogers, Mother Faye Rene and Father Randle Weldon and her youngest sister Norma Faye Haynes. We will hold our memories of her in our hearts as precious treasures.