1/1
Jim Calder
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Calder was born in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 1934 and passed away October 24, 2020, Porterville, CA.
He lived on the family ranch in Buena Park until 1960 when he moved with his family and parents to Porterville to farm citrus.
He served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1952 until 1958.
He served as Master and Past Master of Lindsay Masonic Lodge where he was a 53-year member.
What little free time he had from farming and raising 4 daughters he spent deep sea fishing off the Central California Coast and crafting his own fishing rods.
Until recently, 50 years of Tuesday nights were spent as an active member of the Porterville Bowling Association.
Jim is survived by his sister Sally Oxford of Porterville, former wife Roberta Calder of Riverdale, daughters and their spouses Penny Young of Chesapeake, VA, Jenifer and Bill Quinn of Riverdale, Lynn and Ed Rusko of Clovis and Joy and Steve Pickle of Van Buren, AR. Nieces Pam Brem of Strathmore and Patty Dryer of Lindsay.
He is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved