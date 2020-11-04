Jim Calder was born in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 1934 and passed away October 24, 2020, Porterville, CA.

He lived on the family ranch in Buena Park until 1960 when he moved with his family and parents to Porterville to farm citrus.

He served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1952 until 1958.

He served as Master and Past Master of Lindsay Masonic Lodge where he was a 53-year member.

What little free time he had from farming and raising 4 daughters he spent deep sea fishing off the Central California Coast and crafting his own fishing rods.

Until recently, 50 years of Tuesday nights were spent as an active member of the Porterville Bowling Association.

Jim is survived by his sister Sally Oxford of Porterville, former wife Roberta Calder of Riverdale, daughters and their spouses Penny Young of Chesapeake, VA, Jenifer and Bill Quinn of Riverdale, Lynn and Ed Rusko of Clovis and Joy and Steve Pickle of Van Buren, AR. Nieces Pam Brem of Strathmore and Patty Dryer of Lindsay.

He is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.

