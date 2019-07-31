|
|
J. D. was born on August 24, 1927 in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, Pushmataha County to Teddie L. and Anne Florence Nix. He had two brothers Billy Ray Nix and James Cecil Nix, two sisters Lorene Morron and Minnie Robinson. His father, mother, both sisters and his brother J.C proceeded him in death. J. D. passed away at home on June 20, 2019, he was 91. He was surrounded by his wife Dema of 69 years, his five children, grandchildren and friends. J.D. moved to Madera, CA in 1942. He joined the Navy March 1, 1944 at the age of fifteen and a half. He shipped out of San Diego, CA on the U.S.S. Silver Cloud, which was a naval fuel tanker. He obtained the rank of Seaman 2nd Class, he served in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in April of 1946. He often said that the Navy made him the man he was today. J.D. started working for Pacific Bell (A.T.& T.) on August 19, 1946 and retired in July 1983. He started A & G Telephone Service Sept. 1, 1983 and retired from A & G June 1990. On December 22, 1949 he married the love of his life, Dema Ella Vaughn. They moved to Porterville in 1952, when he was transferred by Pac Bell.
They had five children, Kathryn L. Wright (Serge), Jimmy Ray Nix (Cheryl), Alana K. Garza (Homero), Laura J. Adams (Ron), Tammie E. Hughes (Naea), He has thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Throughout his life he had many hobbies and activities which included Archery Club, HAM radio licensee, Union Steward, PTA Leader, Cub Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader, Indian Guides (Father & Son), Babe Ruth Coach, Girls softball coach, Pigeon racing, Rving, metal detecting, attending Native American PowWows, collecting antiques, Native American jewelry, pottery and rugs, BUT most of all he loved to have his family and friends around to share in all of his passions. He was laid to rest on July 29, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full Military Honors including a 21 Gun Salute, the playing of TAPS and the presentation of the U.S. flag that draped his coffin to his wife, Dema. These Military Honors were provided by American Legion Post 20 of Porterville
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 31, 2019